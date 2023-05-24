Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Director John A. Bartholdson Acquires 1,136,675 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 1,136,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $2,205,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bioventus Trading Up 16.3 %

Shares of BVS stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.09 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. Research analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,735 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,712,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,967,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 628.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

