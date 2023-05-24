BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 139,897 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BTZ opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.81.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
