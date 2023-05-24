Bob Farahi Sells 16,231 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bob Farahi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 8th, Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45.
- On Friday, May 5th, Bob Farahi sold 224 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $15,254.40.
Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MCRI opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.