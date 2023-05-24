Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 886,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,443,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 213,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.