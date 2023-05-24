Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,348 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in 3D Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Price Performance

3D Systems stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.75. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Insider Activity

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.