Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

