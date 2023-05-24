Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Camping World were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Camping World by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Camping World by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CWH. Raymond James lowered their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Camping World Stock Performance

Camping World stock opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $33.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.61%.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.