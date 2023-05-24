Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY stock opened at $227.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.40 and a 12-month high of $249.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.08.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.