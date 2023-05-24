Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.