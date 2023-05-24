Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Cinemark worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,334,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after purchasing an additional 943,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 85.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cinemark by 45.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,761,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after buying an additional 550,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after buying an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

