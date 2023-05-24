Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,953 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE:PBH opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

