Citigroup Inc. Acquires 46,684 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,684 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

