Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,952 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $5,795,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,943,688. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

