Citigroup Inc. Acquires 66,755 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

