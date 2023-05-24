Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,123,000 after acquiring an additional 41,327 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,607,000 after acquiring an additional 73,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $522,991.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,180 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $522,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,084,962.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

