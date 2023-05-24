Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 119,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

