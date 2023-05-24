Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 518.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,014.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

