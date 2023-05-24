Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,925.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,077,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,096 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 573,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 329.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after purchasing an additional 385,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 614.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 399,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 344,047 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

