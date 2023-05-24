Citigroup Inc. Buys 316,022 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 748,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter valued at $49,695,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 11,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter valued at $27,697,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRAB stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.87.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

