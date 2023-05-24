Citigroup Inc. Buys 43,023 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNO. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Shebik bought 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,144 shares of company stock valued at $276,605 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.12.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

