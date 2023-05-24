Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE EME opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,462 shares of company stock worth $8,298,143 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

