Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.28% of OPKO Health worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, insider Gary J. Nabel acquired 187,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,031,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,041,836.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary J. Nabel purchased 187,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $339,570.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,172.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,387,608 shares of company stock worth $1,783,570 in the last ninety days. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPKO Health Trading Up 4.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

