Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $230,973,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,287,000 after purchasing an additional 382,507 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,494,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,601,000 after purchasing an additional 91,913 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -677.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

