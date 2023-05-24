Citigroup Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $158.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.66.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.