Citigroup Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,946 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,801.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

