Citigroup Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $38.36 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sanmina declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

