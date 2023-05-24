Citigroup Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 191.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 65.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,814.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,814.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 20,443 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $124,497.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,428.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

