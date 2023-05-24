Citigroup Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tetra Tech by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

