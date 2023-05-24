Citigroup Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 381.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 4.5 %

MMSI opened at $80.66 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,069,946.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.43.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.