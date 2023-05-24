Citigroup Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,834 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWU opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.01.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.