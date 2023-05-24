Citigroup Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,021 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,472.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

