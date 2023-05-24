Citigroup Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Saia by 900.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in Saia by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIA. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $274.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average is $258.19. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Saia’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

