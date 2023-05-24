Citigroup Inc. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,485 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vericel worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 50.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth about $222,000.

Vericel Price Performance

VCEL stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.05 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

