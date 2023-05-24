Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

