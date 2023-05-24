Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,987 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Maximus worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 603,270 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $80.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

