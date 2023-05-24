Citigroup Inc. Purchases 56,938 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 815,708 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Stock Down 1.2 %
SAN opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.08.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
