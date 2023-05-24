Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 242,501 CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 242,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $3,725,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIIG Capital Partners II by 22.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

CIIG Capital Partners II Stock Performance

Shares of CIIG opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

About CIIG Capital Partners II

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, and telecommunications industries, as well as companies with business models that are enabled by technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.