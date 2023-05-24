Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,357 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 89.70%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,924.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $180,494.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,370,088.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SentinelOne Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

