Citigroup Inc. Sells 102,381 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,381 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

