Citigroup Inc. Sells 138,253 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RVMD opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

