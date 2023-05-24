Citigroup Inc. Sells 25,358 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

EBS opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

