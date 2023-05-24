Citigroup Inc. Sells 40,287 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,287 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

