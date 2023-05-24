Citigroup Inc. Sells 4,032 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALRM. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 63,787 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $3,200,831.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,548,570.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,110 shares of company stock worth $4,004,611 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALRM opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.