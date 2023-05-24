Citigroup Inc. Sells 43,617 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $559,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

