Citigroup Inc. Sells 50,815 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,815 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 40.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,236 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $208,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,495,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $27.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $466.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. CareDx had a negative net margin of 25.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. On average, analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $25,221.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,456 shares of company stock valued at $92,877 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

