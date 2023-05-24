Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,857 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,592 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,334 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LPX opened at $59.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

