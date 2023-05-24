Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,458 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

IDA opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $115.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

