Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,469 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 178,974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 396,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDMO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

CDMO opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $966.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,233.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $25,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,270.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,875 shares of company stock worth $1,310,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.