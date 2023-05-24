Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,132 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

ST opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

