Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of SITE Centers worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 12,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 32,714 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

